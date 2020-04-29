HUDSON, Fla. — A Hudson bar owner who applied for a $5,000 small business grant from Pasco County received a letter on Tuesday stating he was approved.

"I'm just really ecstatic," said Glen Hobbs, 45. "It's going to help a lot."

Hobbs' Hideaway still waiting to learn status of federal Payroll Protection Program loan

It took one week from the time Hobbs filed the application for Pasco County to approve the grant. The letter he received stated, "Thank you for applying for this relief program and doing all you can to keep Pasco's people working... It is my pleasure to report that your application has been approved."​

"It's just unbelievable how quickly Pasco County helped its citizens and it was just that quick of a process," said Hobbs. "Thank you very much to the County Commissioners."

The owner of Hobbs' Hideaway said compare that to the Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government that he applied for long before the Pasco grant. He's still waiting for that one.

"You're still in queue," Hobbs said he was told. "We're letting you know."

Last week, we featured Hobbs in a story about how he was dipping into his savings account to continue paying his five employees while the bar has been closed. Hobbs said the grant money will ensure that continues.

"It'll pay for the two months of mortgage and it'll also pay the electric bill," he said. "I can continue to pay my girls all the way until the end of June now without having to worry so much about it out of my savings account." ​

Hobbs should receive the grant money in 3-to-4 business days.

The grant fund has $2 million from Penny for Pasco, which is enough money to pay 400 small businesses. The county got so many applications they reached their capacity in one day.

To receive the grant, the business had to have 25 or fewer employees.

"I'm just happy for some of the other small businesses," said Hobbss. "The micro-businesses that actually got helped a lot."