ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – While many businesses are hurting right now, an Ormond Beach bait and tackle shops is doing better than ever.

Ormond Beach bait shop sees increase in business

After closing up shop for 10 days, Ike’s Granada Pier Bait and Tackle opened back up to eager fishermen.

Owner Ike Leary says ever since bait like live shrimp has been flying out the doors.

“We’re selling about 3,000 a day,” Leary said.

He’s taking many precautions to stay open, as his bottom line for this time period is higher than ever before.

“Probably 30% higher,” Leary said.

He believes it has everything to do with the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people out of work so they are fishing, trying to find something to do,” he said.

The pier behind his store is filled with his customers, all social distancing while trying to catch fish.

“Just trying to get out of the house, I’ve got cabin fever, I can’t stay in the house I’ve got to do something,” said Larry Cooper, an avid fisherman.

Cooper has been out of a job for two months and now fishes around six days a week.

“Fishing is a release," Cooper said. "It keeps me from going crazy sitting in the house watching TV all day, I am tired of watching reruns."

While Leary hopes this ends soon— he’s happy he can serve his customers and pay his employees while we wait it out.

“We are paying the bills, we are eating good, what else could you ask for,” Leary said.