ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force says it could be weeks before they allow businesses to reopen in the county.

But an announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday could get things moving.

Business owners like Alfredo Castroneves of Luxury Tux in College Park want to reopen as soon as possible — but not without clear direction from Orange County before doing so.

Castroneves says he’s worked hard to build his tuxedo rental store’s reputation. But even a good rating online can’t overcome a pandemic.

“My reviews is like a 4.8, 4.9 on Google, and I’m so happy, but because of the virus, my store is closed and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

This is why he says reopening can’t come soon enough.

“As soon as they allow me to do it,” he said.

Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force member and hair salon owner Mike Van Den Abbeel says his survival depends on it.

“I’m starting to hear panic in my employee’s voices, and for people in the beauty industry, they’re running out of rope,” Van Den Abbeel said.

Health officials on the task force warn that reopening everything too quickly could ruin their progress and ruin Orlando’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.

“But nothing could hurt Orlando more, than if we open it too fast, and we make the news if we have a second spike,” said Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health.

Mayor Jerry Demings says businesses would have to have a lot of PPE and new health protocols like temperature checks to be operating within safe guidelines.

He says he believes businesses won’t be ready to do all that overnight.

“If we say that businesses can open tomorrow, the fact of the matter is that’s not reality,” Demings said.

But Van Den Abbeel says businesses need to be able to make that choice themselves.

“Businesses will as you noted mayor, do the right thing, allow us to do it, so we can then proceed to get back to normal,” Van Den Abbeel said.

Alfredo said using his alteration equipment, he can make his own masks for himself and his staff.

But says things like cleaner and hand sanitizer are hard to come by.

Even though he’d like to open as soon as possible, he says he’ll wait for the okay from the county, regardless of the Governor’s plan.

“I believe it’s better to wait, see everybody going together…it’s in God’s hands, whatever happens, it’s in God’s hands,” he said.

The governor is expected to announce his decision on when to reopen the state tomorrow.

His safer at home order expires Thursday.

The next full task force meeting is set for Friday at 2 p.m.