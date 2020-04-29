LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Some Lorain County small businesses are ready right now for the economy to restart.

“For us to close down the whole month of April was devastating," said Angela Dudziak, general manager of Neff Brothers RV.

In just a few days,Governor DeWine’s plans to open up Ohio for business will go into effect and many small business that have been struggling through this coronavirus pandemic are eager to open their doors.

Angela Dudziak is the general manager at Neff Brothers RV. She says business there has been non-existent. However, people have been making appointments for when the restrictions are lifted.

“I do have people lined up, they want to get out, they want to get going, so hopefully, you know, May that will happen and we”ll get the service in, but as far as the rental side, I had zero rentals in the month of April, usually that is spring break time, that’s Easter time, that's people traveling and rentals are a huge part of our business, it is the backbone of our business, so when you have zero revenue, it’s tough, it’s tough surviving right now,” Dudziak said.

Dudziak says her company has filed for a Paycheck Protection Plan loan and they were approved, but the money has not arrived yet..

Yvonne Hutchson owns Puffers flower and gift Shop in Elyria and Amherst. Her business applied and recently received her government loan that’s keeping her shops afloat.

“I had my personal banker at Huntington and my accountant, they worked on it and she was wonderful,she got that in exactly when that loan had to go in, so I was very fortunate to be on the first side of that and now i guess they are going to come up with more money for other people which is good, so that will definitely, definitely get us through the last two months that have been a struggle, it’s been a struggle,” said Hutchson.