NORTH CAROLINA -- Some of us are trying our very best to stay healthy during stay-at-home orders. But, if you can't resist indulging your sweet tooth, you're in luck.

Krispy Kreme is rolling out three new Kreme-filled flavors: strawberry, key lime, and lemon glaze.

You’ll have to get them while you can because they're only temporary. The strawberry flavor is only available until Friday. You can get the key lime May 5 through May 8. Then the lemon glaze will be up for grabs May 12 through May 15.

Check to see what shops are participating.