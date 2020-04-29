HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County remains under a local state of emergency.

As part of continued mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus and in anticipation of upcoming announcements from the State of Florida regarding plans for a gradual reopening of the state, Hillsborough County government will be extending all existing closures through Friday, May 15.

This extension allows the County sufficient time to ensure its operations and services align to any Executive Orders issued by the Governor.

The closures impact facilities like parks and services across the county.

For details and up-to-date information regarding cancellations and closures visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.