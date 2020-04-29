WORCESTER - Delta says it's been flying to and from Worcester this month with just one passenger.

The airline is asking for permission to suspend flights from Worcester Regional Airport and to eight other airports.

According to multiple reports, in a filing with the Department of Transportation, the airline said their request to suspend flights in some airport "...may result in inconvenience to some members of the traveling public who will need to drive further to access Delta's air transportation network," but said there are other airports within an hour's drive from the airports they're looking to suspend flights at, such as Boston's Logan Airport.

The other airports include: Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo in Michigan; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Pocatello, Idaho; Brunswick, Georgia and Melbourne, Florida.

Delta says between April 1-April 22, just 1 to 14 passengers daily flew on the airline’s planes each way from those 9 airports.

