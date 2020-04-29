Nonprofits are facing many financial challenges right now, even while they continue to stand in the gap for the community during this crisis. That’s why Hudson Valley Gives is this year, taking on a new meaning.

“This year is certainly unlike any other,” said Elizabeth Rowley, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan.

The foundation is pressing onward with its plans to host the annual fundraising effort.

“This initiative is a 24-hour online giving day focused all around nonprofits here in the Hudson Valley, who are raising money and awareness for their particular causes and organizations,” Rowley said.

She is excited about this year's fundraiser.

“Non-profits are the lifeblood of our community. They're the ones, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, that are stepping up to provide food and essential...services and items for folks in our community,” she said.

Potential donors will be able to find a wide range of local organizations to support.

“No matter what they're passionate about and no matter what they care about the most, they can find something that that really resonates with them," she said.

The Town of Wallkill Boys and Girls Club is one such organization.

“The local community here in the Hudson Valley area is just so supportive of nonprofits in general, but especially to us. We’re very fortunate,” said Lori Rivenburgh, executive director of the Town of Wallkill Boys and Girls Club.

Last year, they raised $5,000 for their summer camp. While not being sure that we’ll return to normal in time for this year’s camp, they’re still pressing forward with fundraising.

“If for some reason we're not able to have our camps this year, we're going to redirect those funds to help all of our kids in [the] program ... so it's still going directly to kids and directly to families.”

If you are interested in donating, the online portal will open up on May 13. There, you can search for your favorite cause and donate. For more information, visit hvgives.org.