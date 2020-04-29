CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials operating coronavirus testing facilities in three Lake County cities say more people are asking to take the antibody test.

Traffic lined up about a half mile long Tuesday afternoon in response to new COVID-19 testing taking place in Clermont. The public could choose either a swab test or the antibody test.

“When we started 10 days ago, the vast majority of tests we did were the swab tests to tell if you're positive right here, right now. We've seen that transition to the majority being the antibody testing to tell if you have had it in the past,” said Matt Cady with Adult Medicine of Lake County.

Testing in Clermont continues on Thursday. On Wednesday and Friday, the testing will be held in Leesburg at the Venetian Gardens.​