DEBARY, Fla. — As Florida residents prepare for a new normal when stores and businesses can reopen, so do business owners who anxiously await the chance to reopen their doors to customers.

Here’s how one business in DeBary is preparing:

1. Central 28 Beer Company in DeBary has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only could they not sell pints of beer to stay-and-sip customers, but when restaurants and other bars closed, so did the distribution of their product.

2. In preparing for a re-open the owners have placed red tape on the floor to promote social distancing for customers ordering at the bar.

3. Seating occupancy inside their main seating area is about 50. Both chairs and tables will be removed to help with social distancing as well as minimizing large groups.

4. Servers will now wear gloves at all time, and Central 28 has also bought special disinfecting cleaning products to use when cleaning glassware.

5. Co-owner of Central 28 Geoff DeBisschop is now also trying to think outside the box how he can sell kegs of beer to businesses that will not be able to accommodate their old seating capacities either.

“What we normally do is we brew to meet an anticipated demand, and anticipated demand is a very tricky thing to figure out right now,” he explained.