MELBOURNE, Fla. — Helping mothers stay fit during the coronavirus crisis is the goal for one Space Coast mom.

Rebekka Coates had to adapt FIT4MOM to changing times

She recently renewed her franchise for 3 more years

Rebekka Coates is adapting to teaching online classes, and Tuesday she made a big decision about continuing her venture in these tough times.

"This is something right up your alley," a friend told Coates.

Three years ago, and pregnant with her youngest, the former P.E. teacher took a leap of faith.

"I actually bought the business without ever attending a class," Coates told us. "Cashed in my teacher retirement and just jumped."

The business, FIT4MOM Space Coast , took off. Classes were taking place in outdoor spots like Wickham Park. More and more moms from prenatal to empty nesters were joining.

"We actually stopped gathering the weekend before St. Patrick's Day," Coates said.

In came the coronavirus pandemic. Coates had to adapt or lose her business.

"It's a really good environment, and everyone understands," said client Aimee Pratile.

Now online classes are the norm for moms like Pratile and her twin boys Micah and Landon.

"It's good to still connect, I'm pretty much a friend person and (need) this," she said.

But the stress of motherhood for Coates is compounded by a big decision she made this very day: Despite these times, she has renewed her franchise for three more years.

She is empathetic for small business owners in similar situations.

"Just hang in there," she said. "Find the positives in what's happening right now. Find the opportunity in this time."