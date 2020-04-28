ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County Commission will discuss whether to re-open county beaches and pools.

Pinellas Commission to discuss re-opening beaches

Beaches have been closed for several weeks

Some beaches across the state are re-opening with limit access

While some county leaders are pushing them to re-open the beaches saying the coronavirus curve is flattened and it's time to start getting back to normal, others are still expressing concerns about it.

While there are a few people violating the closure, beaches have been empty for the most part for weeks.

Right now, Pinellas beaches are set to stay closed until May 1. The county and statewide safer-at-home orders expire on Thursday, April 30.

Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton wrote a memo to commissioners urging them to open the beaches, their parking lots and restrooms. He also wrote that pools across the county should re-open, but with a limited capacity.

Supporting that suggestion, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, and the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce both said covid-19 cases are significantly lower.

But some city leaders said re-opening non-essential businesses should be the top priority ahead of beaches and pools.

If county commissioners re-open beaches and pools, they have said you would still be required to follow social distancing guidelines, and that the restrictions would need to be lifted gradually.

The commission meeting is a virtual meeting. It’s set for 9:30 a.m.