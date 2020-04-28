ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Illinois man who kidnapped an Orlando-area girl more than two years ago faces 13 years behind bars in a Florida prison.

John Byrns gets 15-year prison sentence

Judge grants kidnapper jail-time credit

Byrns met girl online while posing as "Violet"

John Byrns, 26, entered a no-contest plea last month to a charge of kidnapping a child under 13, a crime that carries the maximum possible penalty of life in prison.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge Tom Young accepted the plea March 6, adjudicated Byrns guilty, sentenced him to 15 years, and branded him a sexual predator.

Byrns was then given more than two years of credit for the time he’s already served in the Orange County Jail.

The kidnapper’s projected release date is February 25, 2033. He is being held at the Central Florida Reception Center, a state prison in east Orange County.

Byrns, a resident of Hoffman Estates near Chicago, befriended a then-11-year-old east Orange County girl online while using a disguise. He pretended to be a 24-year-old male-to-female transgender gamer and weather enthusiast named Violet Byrns.

They were planning this for months, an investigator said.

Byrns drove to east Orange and picked up the girl, who was reported missing from her home at 9 a.m. February 18, 2018.

Investigators checked her online accounts, questioned her mother, and quickly identified Byrns as a suspect.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tracked his cellphone. Local investigators worked with the FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Byrns and the girl were found in a room at a Holiday Inn Express on Harrison Road in Macon, Georgia, roughly 360 miles north of Orlando, at about 5 p.m., eight hours after she was reported missing. She was safe and later reunited with her family.

After his arrest, Byrns asked for an attorney and said the 11-year-old was his girlfriend, according to his arrest affidavit.