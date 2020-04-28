Not many people are flying these days, but among those at JFK whom we talked to Tuesday, nearly all were wearing masks. This’ll fly well if you're traveling on JetBlue because starting next Monday the airline will make face coverings mandatory.

"I think it makes sense to wear masks, to the extent that there's a policy, I think it makes sense,” said one person waiting to board their flight.

The airline, which is based in Long Island City, Queens, announced that its customers will have to cover their mouths with a mask or any sort of face covering from check in, through boarding, the entirety of the flight and the deplaning.

Flyers we spoke with think it’s the right move.

"I believe it should be a requirement because the situation in the U.S. is pretty bad and we have many, many casualties. I definitely feel that, for now, it should be a requirement, until there's some sort of medication or real numbers that drop,” said the person.

While the air on planes is well circulated and filtered, President and CEO of JetBlue Joanna Geraghty said wearing face masks is about the common good.

"Wearing a face covering isn't about protecting yourself, it's about protecting those around you … This is the new flying etiquette,” Geraghty said.

The CDC does recommend if you must travel to wear a face covering in public, but there isn’t yet any sort of federal or state requirement yet.

Other airlines like Delta and American Airlines are requiring flight attendants and other airline staff to wear masks as soon as this week, and will, among other health measures, offer masks to passengers, but as of now they do not require they wear them.

Some travelers agree it should be up to the customer.

"I think it's a personal choice, whatever people feel comfortable with,” said one flyer.

Most domestic airlines are also maintaining social distancing protocols on flights when possible, for instance limiting the number of seats sold, and not assigning middle seats. The association of flight attendants, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines, praised JetBlue for the mask requirement and is urging other airlines to follow suit, adding that all travelers, no matter the airline, should also wear face coverings.