RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Bay Area carnival concession stand owner is making people’s lives a bit sweeter despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On the corner of U.S. 301 and Symmes Road in Riverview you will find "Taste of the Fair," a roadside attraction that wouldn't exist if not for the way we're all having to live now.

Owner Matthew Lauther usually spends the spring traveling up the U.S. East Coast, providing pizza, funnel cake, and turkey legs to fair goers.

In fact, he had just purchased $10,000 in product in preparation for this year's season when the coronavirus shut down all large gatherings.

But Lauther decided the show must go on, and turned an abandoned farmer's market into "Taste of the Fair", which has a drive-thru and is open seven days a week to satisfy those fair food cravings.

