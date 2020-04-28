ORLANDO, Fla. — So far the IRS is reporting that over 80 million payments worth over $150 billion has been issued within the first three weeks of the Economic Impact Payment program.

Still, last week many people reached out to Spectrum News, claiming they still had not received their payments.

Florida representatives told our Watchdog team that they are taking action, pushing for answers about stimulus check delays. Florida Sen. Rick Scott said over the phone that mistakes occurring with check deposits need to be corrected.

“We have to make sure these programs work and the money has to go to the right person…we should clearly make sure the money is going to the person it is supposed to go to,” Scott said.

On Thursday, Scott sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, asking him to look into and address reported improper payments and address questions.

The Ways and Means Committee also is expressing concerns to the IRS. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Orlando, is on that committee.

“The key thing here is that we all understand the urgency of getting these checks into the hands of Floridians, and that’s our goal is to remove any obstacle and people get their checks as soon as possible,” Murphy said.

The IRS said Tuesday, over the weekend significant enhancements were made to the “ Get My Payment ” tool.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig released this statement:

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people. "Some of those key enhancements means — payment status for closed bank accounts, greater access for taxpayers who filed in 2018 but did not use direct deposit for a refund and the ability to submit a zero for the question about refund amount or amount owed."

When can I get my stimulus check?

According to a spokesperson with the Internal Revenue Service, more than 80 million stimulus checks were sent out around the first of April. The majority of people we spoke with around that time frame say they were told in a message on the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to expect their payments April 15.

Just as early as last week, other people we spoke with say that they noticed an update on the Get My Payment tool. The IRS confirmed that it had been updated. At least one person said that his stimulus check was expected to be mailed out on April 28, with others expecting payments to be deposited in their accounts on April 30.

My tax return was sent to my tax preparer or a different bank account…when will I get my money?

Our Watchdog team found out if you owed money to your tax preparer, or if you applied for an RAL, or Rapid Anticipated Loan, which allows taxpayers to get an advance on their tax refund, then your money may have gone to an account set up for you to pay that money back.

Yvette Anderson with Mobile Financial Services says the problem now is that stimulus checks are going to the same account set up to repay those loans.

“Now that we are receiving the stimulus by way of our tax returns, some of those people are not able to get their stimulus because they processed their original tax return through these services,” Anderson said.

An IRS spokesperson told us last week, “The IRS also noted that there was a reporting error that started showing up in recent days on Get My Update, which inaccurately indicated rejected payments were being sent back to the same taxpayer account a second time. They are actually being mailed to the taxpayers. The IRS has quickly taken steps to correct this reporting error. Get My Payment will be updated starting Tuesday, April 21 to reflect that the taxpayer’s payment has actually been mailed; not rerouted to a closed bank account.”

If I get SSI (Supplemental Security Income) or SSDI (Supplemental Security Disability Insurance), will I get a stimulus check?

According to the Internal Revenue Service, those who receive SSI, SSDI, Social Security retirement benefits will automatically get a $1,200 payment. That payment will be disbursed either by direct deposit or by mail. At least one person the Spectrum News Watchdog team spoke with who receives Social Security retirement said they are expecting their payment sometime this week.

I’m noticing problems with the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website, will it be fixed?

The IRS and the Treasury Department announced upgrades and enhancements to the “Get My Payment” tool, reportedly correcting glitches that would not allow some who neither owed any money to the IRS nor received a refund for 2018 or 2019 to enter direct deposit information.

Are stimulus checks being garnished for back child support payments, or money owed to the IRS?

According to the IRS Economic Impact Payment Information Center :

No, with one exception. The payment will be offset only by past-due child support. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service will send you a notice if an offset occurs.