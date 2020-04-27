ORLANDO, Fla. – SegAna Tech, an Orlando medical company part of University of Central Florida’s Business Incubation Program, modified its cloud-based software, RT app TM, to help patients with the coronavirus.

Company modifies its software to help coronavirus patients

SegAna Tech's software was initially designed to better treat cancer patients

With the modifications, the software could be used to monitor ventilators

The software was initially developed to better treat cancer patients on radiation using the patients CAT scan. The software can tell exactly where the radiation is going compared to where the radiologists thinks it going to specifically target the tumor and prevent any damage to healthy tissue.

The FDA recently approved the software but implementation of the software was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company then modified the software to work with ventilators in order to moderate the pressure and length of use to prevent ventilator lung injury (VLI).

“The ventilators are pressurizing those lungs and they’re also pressurizing those damaged areas and because of the pressurization they become more inflamed because of that damage 40 percent of the patients get this VLI that can lead to mortality,” SegAna Tech CEO Rodney Bosley said. “We can tell the ventilator put the parameters together to say how much pressure the patient’s lung should be receiving and how long the air should be in place and when we evacuate.”

Bosley predicts it will take a year and a half to complete the ventilator software development and get it through FDA clearance.​