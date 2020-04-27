KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Medieval Times has laid off 171 employees at its Kissimmee facility due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state records show.

Medieval Times laid off 171 employees this month due to coronavirus

Affected jobs include food servers, cashiers and performers

The venue has been closed since mid-March

The layoffs of “non-essential” workers went into effect April 12, according to a notice sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Affected jobs include food servers, bartenders, cashiers, retail sales clerks as well as performers such as knights, squires, and trumpeters.

In mid-March, the dinner show venue announced it would cancel all shows and temporarily close its facility to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Our decision to temporarily close down comes from our conscience and goodwill towards our team members, guests and community,” the company’s CEO said in a statement on its website.

Even though workers were told not to come into work during the closure, Medieval Times had still been paying them through April 12, the notice said.

Medieval Times is known for its arena-style show featuring knights, horses and jousting.