ORLANDO, Fla. – Buena Vista Construction Co., Disney’s construction firm, laid off over 1,000 contracted workers last month amid ongoing coronavirus-related park closures, according to state records.

Disney's Buena Vista Construction Co. lays off over 1,000 workers

The layoffs came amid park closures due to the coronavirus pandemic

Construction projects around Disney World stopped when the parks closed

RELATED: Attractions leaders outline possible plans for reopening theme parks

In a notice dated March 24, the firm alerted the state of Florida that 1,215 of 1,360 non-employee craftworkers would no longer provide services to the company.

“The recent temporary suspension of construction and maintenance projects at Walt Disney World necessitates that BVCC also cease all non-essential project and loaned labor work until further notice,” the notice said.

The decision affected workers such as bricklayers, carpenters, electricians, laborers, painters and event decorators--who are represented by different unions.

In the notice, Buena Vista Construction Company said it “anticipates that most work will resume in less than six months.”

Many construction projects around Disney World came to a standstill when the parks closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic. The ongoing closure also led to Disney World furloughing over 70,000 of its workers this month.

Disney executives previously said they would take pay cuts as the company deals with impacts from the coronavirus. Executive chairman Bob Iger is forgoing his entire salary, while CEO Bob Chapek is taking a 50 percent cut.

Florida’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with its major theme parks and attractions being closed for weeks. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently tapped executives from Disney World and Universal Orlando to join his task force for “reopening the state’s economy.”

Executives met last week to come up with recommendations for the governor.

Disney World remains closed until further notice.