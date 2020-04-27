It's no secret local economies have taken a huge hit from COVID-19, especially with businesses and restaurants feeling the loss.

"Sales have gone down about fifty percent, we were required to lay off about half of our team. About a little bit more than half," said Eugenie Zynda, co-Owner of The Shop in Binghamton.

Zynda is working with what she has.

"We're running The Shop right now just the five of us, so it's actually a lot more work for each of us, and at the same time, our resources are depleting slowly, but steadily."

It’s a problem county officials are aware of. "I think you're going to see casualties of this crisis," said County Executive Jason Garnar.

With some businesses shut down completely, the hope is to open up soon even if everything's not back to normal.

"I think they all understand they're not going to open up tomorrow like they were opened up before this crisis started. But I think what they need to see is someone with a plan to how we're going to open, even in a limited way," said Garnar.

Thanks to the community's support, The Shop has been able to stay afloat. But some businesses aren't sure they will open up if other regions are still closed.

"If there's a second round and then a third round and people start to travel from one town to another, from downstate to upstate. There is no way to know and we will be as careful and conservative as possible until we get the go-ahead," said Zynda.