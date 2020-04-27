While many donation drop-off points are closed during the pandemic, one Syracuse Advocacy Group says they’ll come pick up your old soles.

The Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse says there’s a crucial need for another spay and neuter clinic in Syracuse, that’s why they’re collecting shoes to raise money to open one.

They say, they promised 7,500 pairs of shoes, but COVID-19 is keeping them from their goal. The Animal Alliance says even if you don’t have pets, the need for Spay and Neutering services impact everyone.

"We would be able to spay and neuter more animals, thereby decreasing the overpopulation of the unwanted pets in our community and helping the shelters and rescues at the same time," said Jacqui Foss, vice president of Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse.

The advocacy group says there are drop off locations around the city at Pet Supplies Plus in Cicero/Rt. 11, Robbie T's in Jamesville, and Dog Daze in N. Syracuse. If you’re unable to get to them, they’ll schedule to come pick them up.