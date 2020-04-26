Trucking is keeping America moving and drivers are facing problems.

Clinton's Ditch is a trucking independent Pepsi bottler company employing over 200 people.

“Early on, when the COVID environment initially started, one of the biggest problems was a lot of the states closed their rest areas," said Stephen Erwin, the transportation manager of Clinton’s Ditch Coop.

Although most have now been reopened there are more issues.

“Eating, because a lot of the restaurants have been gone to reduced hours and open certain times and unfortunately our business is 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

Limiting access to bathrooms for on-the-go truckers. Sometimes their only option is a porta-potty. Although most rest areas have now been reopened issues remain.

“They would either bring their own food or just grab and go,” he said.

Not being able to deliver directly is also a challenge.

“It’s been hard on the drivers,” he disclosed.

Employees are keeping safe with face masks and sanitizer.

“We’ve been doing everything we can but there has been a lot of anxiety,” he said.

But there are also some positives.

“Reduced traffic has been a great pleasure for the drivers,” he said.

Also, their second-largest cost is the fuel; which accounts for 34 percent of their budget.

“The price of fueling bottoming out is a good thing,” he said.

Erwin said he hopes the country gets back on track soon for the sake of everyone.

“Our food our clothes, stuff we use, it all we use one time or another comes by truck. Drivers are an extremely important part of keeping America going,” he said.