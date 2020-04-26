ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Businesses in downtown St. Petersburg have been closed for several weeks.

Focus in Pinellas has been on reopening beaches

1 St. Pete councilman wants to focus more on businesses

READ: Councilman Robert Blackmon's full statement

And according to one city council member, getting them re-opened should be the priority, not focusing on beaches.

City council member Robert Blackmon posted a statement on Facebook Saturday evening promoting his business re-opening plan

He wants to the see the hospitality industry brought back as soon as possible. He laid out a plan for restaurants to re-open by May 15 – with limited capacity for two months.

He’s doing this as other local leaders are pushing for beaches to re-open in Pinellas County.

As many push for Pinellas beaches to reopen, St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon proposes reopening restaurants before beaches. @BN9 #BN9Covid19 pic.twitter.com/JB4NfDvhuM — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) April 26, 2020

He said he's against doing that unless businesses can open back up first.

“Regarding calls to reopen our beaches, my number one question is: Why?” Blackmon’s statement began. “Like you, i miss the most tangible reminder of the paradise we call home. But reopening our beaches does not put any money in the pockets of our hardworking families.”

Ultimately, as far as St. Petersburg goes, that will be up to the mayor to decide.

Mayor Rick Kriseman has put together his own task force on how to reopen the city.

The St. Petersburg task force will also need to see what the governor plans to do, since the statewide shutdown is in place until Thursday.

Kriseman said the group of 17 expert advisors will assist him in planning for the reopening of commerce and other activities related to daily living in the city.

They are set to meet Monday via video conference.