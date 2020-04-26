ORLANDO, Fla. — A hot and humid day is ahead for Central Florida before a weak cool front brings changes for the start of the week.

Sunday temperatures will be back in the upper 80 to near 90 degrees.

A few spots could break into the lower 90s. The humidity will be high on top of the hot temps this afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and apply the sunscreen this afternoon when you’re out.

The weak front will work through the region today. This front could try to trigger a few isolated showers, but no significant rain is expected. The best chance for storms and heavier rain will stay across South Florida today.

When you wake up on Monday morning, it will be pleasant stepping outside. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The low humidity and relatively cooler temperatures will stick around into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The pleasant weather will continue for Tuesday before the winds shift out of the southeast by Wednesday. This southerly wind component will increase the humidity and warm temperatures back into the upper 80s by Wednesday.

The humidity and warmth will stick around on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front looks to be relatively weak too, but it may have you reaching for the rain gear on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The coverage of rain and storms will be 30 percent. We dry out for next weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s during the morning and they’ll recover to the middle to upper 80s for both weekend days.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Surf conditions will be very poor today with only minor traces. Wave heights will only be at 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. Conditions for Mariners will not be the greatest today as the cool front moves in.

There could be a few showers and seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Winds will be out of the northwest and southeast at about 5 to 15 knots.