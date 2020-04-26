NATIONWIDE — Teenagers are trying new social media “challenge" to get high: It’s called the #NutmegChallenge.

Doctor warns of dangers in #NutmegChallenge

Teens drinking 2 tablespoons of nutmeg in water

Chemical compounds in nutmeg can have serious side effects

“Hallucinations were reported, as well as psychosis,” said Dr. Deepa Verma from Synergistic Integrative Health in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The challenge, shown primarily on the TikTok app, shows teens mixing and drinking at least 2 tablespoons of nutmeg in their water.

“Anything over two teaspoons is toxic, imagine two tablespoons,” Verma said.

She explained the chemical compounds in the spice can have serious side effects.

“They might have hallucinations, tachycardia, nausea, and vomiting,” she said. “This can be potentially fatal for children because they have no idea how dangerous these things can be.”

Verma recommended parents to stay vigilant, informed, and connected to their children while in quarantine.

“Google what the latest challenges are, and spend time with your children,” she said. “We still need to be involved. This is the time to be involved in each other’s lives.”

A TikTok spokesperson says the application continues to work diligently to block, and delete videos relating to the challenge.