ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said the coronavirus curve appears to be flattening in Florida.

However, he doesn’t want to re-open the state too quickly.

The governor said he wants to do it right, as his task force continues their work in figuring out how to come back from the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said the process to reopen Florida is very methodical and they're looking at data to make the best decisions.

The Task Force to Re-open Florida has opened a form to submit comments to the group.

DeSantis has said bars will continue to stay closed. The state is also moving in the direction of allowing elective surgeries again in the near future. When it comes to sports, he says in-person sports are not going to happen in May despite some televised events taking place.

"UFC, we have coming, Tiger Woods and (Phil) Mickelson - But that's for TV so people have some content," DeSantis said.

The governor also discussed movie theaters, saying he's not there yet on reopening them because of how close together everyone is in that space.

"I think it's an enclosed environment," DeSantis said. "You're much better off being outdoors, then in an enclosed environment during this, that's just the reality."

The governor also said the percent of positive coronavirus tests have been low, dropping to 7.5 percent last week. He added FDA approved antibody tests have been ordered for the state and they're due to arrive May 1.

You can also hear the recordings of the task force meetings on the Florida Channel website.