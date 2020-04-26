OVIEDO, Fla. — The city of Oviedo came up with a fun way to encourage residents to eat local and support restaurants while also helping out a nonprofit.
- Oviedo mayor encouraging eating local with #EatOviedo
- Optigrate will donate $10/picture up to $3K to Hope Helps
- COVID-19 UPDATES: Latest Developments Affecting Central Florida
- RESOURCES: Ways to Get, Give Help | #OneFlorida Campaign
“All do you is get take out from any restaurant in Oviedo city limits. You take a picture of it, post it on Facebook, and put some identifying information to tell where they were at,” said Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek.
Sladek wants you to include #EATOVIEDO in the picture.
In addition to supporting restaurants, local business Optigrate said it will donate $10 per picture up to $3,000 to Hope Helps.
Hope Helps is a nonprofit that gives food to those in need in the community.
“It's a critical time for everyone we are hearing of a lot of people losing their job they are coming to us for food they have decisions to make are they going to get food or pay a bill,” said Hope Helps CEO Joan Faulkner.
Leigh-Ann Tepper owner the Town House Resturaunt thinks this is a great idea.
“Everytime you eat out you can give a shot out to your favorite restaurant, and Hope help gets $10. They really need it. There are a lot of struggling families,” Tepper said.