OVIEDO, Fla. — The city of Oviedo came up with a fun way to encourage residents to eat local and support restaurants while also helping out a nonprofit.

“All do you is get take out from any restaurant in Oviedo city limits. You take a picture of it, post it on Facebook, and put some identifying information to tell where they were at,” said Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek.

Sladek wants you to include #EATOVIEDO in the picture.

In addition to supporting restaurants, local business Optigrate said it will donate $10 per picture up to $3,000 to Hope Helps.

Hope Helps is a nonprofit that gives food to those in need in the community.

“It's a critical time for everyone we are hearing of a lot of people losing their job they are coming to us for food they have decisions to make are they going to get food or pay a bill,” said Hope Helps CEO Joan Faulkner.

Leigh-Ann Tepper owner the Town House Resturaunt thinks this is a great idea.

“Everytime you eat out you can give a shot out to your favorite restaurant, and Hope help gets $10. They really need it. There are a lot of struggling families,” Tepper said.