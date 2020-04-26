TAMPA, Fla. — With the unemployment rates skyrocketing, more people in the Bay area are turning to the state’s food stamp program.

Some college students are eligible for food aid, while others are not

FLORIDA Food Assistance Program

That includes college students. But not everyone is getting assistance.

Buying groceries cost money and that’s something college student Michaela Davis doesn’t have a lot of lately.

"This whole thing has just been a mess," Davis said of her experience during the coronavirus shutdown.

The full-time college student was laid off from her full-time job due to the coronavirus.

"My federal money for the new school year isn’t due to show up until May for the new school year," Davis said. "My unemployment hasn’t kicked in. I have all these bills. How am I going to pay this?"

When Davis applied for government assistance, to help with food and groceries, she was denied.

The rejection letter called her an "ineligible student."

"I’m trying to figure out how I don’t qualify for something," she said. "This is taxpayer money. We pay into this. It’s crazy."

According to a federal website, most college students are not typically eligible for food benefits.

But after contacting the state, Davis received an updated list of types of students who do qualify. Davis didn’t fall into any of those categories either.

Still, she wonders why the rules are not waived for those who truly need help.

"With everything that’s going on, there shouldn’t be a list of requirements," Davis said. "it should be, people need food, people need money - not do you have a kid? How old are you? Are you working part time or are you working full times or are you not? It’s infuriating."

In the meantime, Davis said she is waiting for her unemployment check and hoping she’ll be able to make ends meet until she goes back to work.