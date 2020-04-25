DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, Volusia County’s beaches will open up once again, this time in a limited capacity, as part of the county's phased reopening plan.

The beaches will be open for physical exercise only.

Beach access opens days after Flagler, Brevard loosen restrictions

No sitting or sunbathing on the beach

Social distancing needs to be followed as well

County leaders are taking care to make sure that the beaches are accessible to anyone in the county who wants to come out. To ensure that, disabled citizens can access the beaches. County leaders have opened up additional parking and county-controlled right of ways for the beach for the disabled.

Certain ramps in New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores will be open for ADA access only. A current handicap sticker will be required.

Officials here are adamant that anyone coming out to the beach follow these new guidelines.

“At this point in time, we’re still under the governor’s essential exercise order, so if you’re on the beach, you should be physically active. No sitting, sunbathing or hanging out with a cooler," said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald.

The key, Recktenwald said, to ensuring the beaches re-open smoothly is the continued cooperation from beachgoers in following health and social distancing guidelines.

Learn other details about the county's coronavirus response on the Volusia County website.

The re-opening comes days after beach restrictions were loosened in Flagler and Brevard beaches.