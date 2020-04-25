LARGO, Fla. — Laura Guroian says she was instantly drawn to Largo when it came time to open her business, The Evermore Cafe.

“I saw that they had the attitude of wanting to help promote businesses and small businesses and nurturing those ideas, and I knew it would be a good fit,” said Guroian.

But lately, Largo is sounding a bit quieter than it usually does. That’s the impact the coronavirus has had on small cities all across the country.

“It’s an unprecedented time and a lot of people, I think on every level including businesses, small businesses, have been greatly impacted,” said Guroian.

That’s when Largo city officials knew they had to step in and help.

“We’re constantly trying to improve the city and do what we can for our residents and our business folks, but we have a limited pot of money. So we have to make priorities and figure out where we can get some money from,” said Largo Mayor Woody Brown.

Mayor Brown and his team pulled from various funds to put together a grant fund, offering $1,000 to any brick-and-mortar shop in Largo with two to 50 employees.

“[Small businesses are] the heart of the community," said Teresa Brydon, economic development director. "They’re the ones who truly employee the individuals who live here. So that’s probably the key element to this.”

Helping where they can, while standing true to the values that drew Guroian to open her business here in the first place.

“It’s a way to demonstrate even further their interest in making sure businesses succeed and that we have the community that is so desired,” said Guroian.

Businesses will be able to apply for the grant as early as next week by visiting the Largo website.

The city also hopes to roll out another round of grants in a few weeks that will target businesses that did not qualify this time around.