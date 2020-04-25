PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's broken unemployment website has been taken down for the weekend, as Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Friday that he believes the $77 million system was "designed to fail."

DeSantis noted the state's CONNECT website was built more than five years ago, before he became Governor, and that taxpayer money was not spent well. Rick Scott was Governor at the time.

"It was designed with all these different things," he said. "Basically to fail, I think."

The unemployment website was taken offline on Friday and will be available at 8 a.m. on Monday. Department of Economic Opportunity spokesperson Tiffany Vause said the website is being updated so that it can process claims faster.

"We know that not being able to access the system may cause uncertainty," she said. "But these updates are designed to expedite the process for payment."

On the same day the unemployment website was taken down, Floridians held a virtual protest on social media. On Twitter, people shared their story using the hashtag #FLDEOVirtualProtest.

Trina Charese posted, "Broke and hungry in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis failed us the FL DEO failed us. My claim has been pending for 34-days... I have $27.93 in the bank."

Largo Massage Therapist Lisa Gecelosky posted, "Filed 3/20, still pending. Money is running low due to personal and business expenses. I need this help. Please do more to fix this broken system."

The number of Floridians who have filed for unemployment since the pandemic outbreak has reached 1.16 million, with only 6.5 percent of the claims paid.

DeSantis said the DEO has made 200,000 payments totaling almost $100 million.