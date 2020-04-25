ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida business and political leaders consider how to re-open the state's economy, they want to hear from you.
- Task force opened public comment
- Business leaders working on re-opening the economy
The Task Force to Re-open Florida has opened a form to submit comments to the group.
You can choose an area of interest to speak on, and then write a long comment and send it on to them.
Businesses leaders have been working on a plan to re-open various industries, from professional sports to theme parks to restaurants, which were supposed to be finalized and presented to Gov. DeSantis on Friday.
DeSantis did not go into the task force findings in his Saturday briefing at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, but he did say that teleworking among businesses and social distancing might still continue.
A Quinnpiac Poll this month said around three-quarters of Floridians surveyed said the state should not reopen until public health experts say it is safe to do so.
To share a comment with the Task Force to Re-open Florida, head to the submission form website.
You can also hear the recordings of the task force meetings on the Florida Channel website.