FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Following a limited reopening earlier this week, all 18 miles of Flagler County beaches will soon be open again “around the clock,” according to a tweet from county officials.

Effective Sunday at 7 a.m., people will be allowed to be on Flagler beaches at any time to practice “physical and mental health activities.”

Earlier this week, Flagler leaders voted to reopen beaches on a limited, trial basis from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. so residents could exercise. This came after beaches were closed for about a month due to the coronavirus pandemic .

County officials said the limited reopening was based on adherence to CDC social distancing guidelines and using the beaches for activities that will help physical and mental health, like walking, biking or surfing — not socializing.

No word yet on what prompted the change, though Flagler officials said the duration of the reopening would be based on how well the public follows the rules.