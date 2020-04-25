NATIONWIDE — The Trump administration released billions of dollars in grant money to help students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic , but the guidelines excluded certain minority groups, like DACA recipients and international students.

1. The CARES Act includes $6 billion in grant money to help students cover costs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

2. The guidelines state only students who qualify for other financial aid can get aid. That excludes anyone who entered the country illegally, such as DACA recipients. It also excludes most international students.

“It’s a feeling that as a DACA you are very familiar with, feeling like you’re not on the same playing field as everyone else,” Ivan Vazquez a DACA recipient said. ​

3. More than 400,000 students are estimated to have entered the U.S. undocumented.

4. More than 1 million international students are enrolled in U.S. colleges.

5. There are more than 700,000 DACA recipients in the country. The program awaits U.S. Supreme Court review.