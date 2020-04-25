The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be far deeper than the financial catastrophes that battered the state after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession of 2008, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget office.

A financial plan released Saturday by the Division of Budget includes $8.2 billion in likely cuts that would need to be made next month. The details of those cuts will be spelled out to the Legislature at the time, but are expected to affect areas like schools, local governments, health care, and non-profits.

Overall, New York at the very least will have to spend $10 billion less than what Cuomo initially proposed in January and more than $7 billion less than the previous fiscal year.

The financial havoc caused by the pandemic is profound: New York’s economy will lose $243 billion over the course of the recovery, or 14 percent of its gross domestic product.

The Boston Consulting Group estimates the state’s revenues will drop by $13.3 billion this fiscal year and more than $60 billion over the next four years.

“Above all, our efforts to stop the spread of the virus are working to save lives, and now we are also addressing the economic realities the pandemic is causing as we move New York forward and build back better than before,” said Budget Director Robert Mujica. “Unlike the federal government, New York state must balance its budget and in the absence of federal assistance, we will have to make deep cuts which could impact a broad range of services. New York reflects 8% of U.S. GDP, and without federal support, our ability to help lead the nation to economic recovery will be weakened.”

Cuomo this week continued to push for federal aid to help soften the blow from the pandemic in the next relief package. He blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for suggesting states could choose bankruptcy as an option, which is not currently allowed under the law.