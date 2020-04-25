MELBOURNE, Fla. — As businesses along the Space Coast prepare to open back up following the statewide "safer-at-home" order, the City of Melbourne is taking steps to help small businesses hurt by lost revenue during the quarantine period.

Measure waives specific fees through end of September

City estimates general fund will lose $100K

City council members approved waiving some fees for businesses through the end of September. Those fees include:

Special activity application fees for business promotions ($50)

Review fees for building and fire prevention for small businesses (500 or fewer employees), repair or improvement permits under $25K in value ($28.13 - $100)

Review fees for Historic and Architectural Review Board ($50)

Application review fees for on-site seating and allowance for all restaurants to create or expand outdoor seating ($30)

Elimination of code enforcement fines minimum of $25/day

Deferral of Fire Inspection fees ($50/hour)

In addition to those steps, the city plans to collaborate with a number of partners on a marketing campaign called "Melbourne: Back in Business" to promote the area's businesses re-opening.

It's all geared towards helping business owners like Susan Dieterle, who opened up her smoothie shop, Sassy Granny's, in Historic Downtown Melbourne earlier this week after being in business in Indialantic for seven years.

“Worse time in the world to move but it's actually the best time because we have the chance to settle in and make mistakes,” Dieterle says.

Dieterle hopes to add some outdoor seating to attract more guests and have a place to take in the downtown view.

“I think it will be really nice because people can sit down and enjoy a smoothie without running away,” Dieterle explained.

The "Melbourne: Back in Business" campaign will promote businesses with signage and on social media posts once businesses are allowed to open.