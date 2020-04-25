TAMPA, Fla. — COVID-19 continues to change everything we’re accustomed to. It has forced job centers like CareerSource Tampa Bay to start preparing people for virtual interviews.

About 785,000 Floridians have filed for unemployment since March 15; about 120,000 of them live in the Tampa Bay area. On Employ Florida, there appears to be about 500 job openings in Tampa.

CareerSource Tampa Bay wants to prepare people for the hiring process. With social distancing in effect, the agency’s Indihra Chambers offered some tips.

Understand how to use the platform the interview will be conducted on. Practice using it before the interview. Make sure lighting is optimal. One of the best ways to get good lighting is to sit so you’re facing a window with the blinds or curtains open. Check your background. Choose something professional like a bookshelf or something simple like a generic painting. Avoid having clutter, dirty dishes, and anything else distracting in your background. Also make sure your camera is eye level with you and there isn’t too much room above your head. You typically want the shot to be mid-chest and up. Avoid noise. Make sure everyone else is quiet and doesn’t enter the space where you’re engaged in the interview. Make sure kids, spouses and pets do not get behind you in the shot.

Chambers said the most important thing to do is look into the camera on your computer when you are speaking. because it will look as though you are giving eye contact to the person who is interviewing you.

On top of the these tips, Chambers said applicants should still know about the company and the job they’re applying for, as well as have an in-depth knowledge of their skill set so they can sell themselves to the potential employer.