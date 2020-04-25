MELBOURNE, Fla. — Mother's Day is right around the corner, and this year is harder than ever for single mothers due to the financial strain caused by COVID-19.

The Mommy Project 2020 is hoping to help their day become a little bit more special.

Love is a Verb Ministry Executive Director Doris Golindano knows firsthand the value of a dollar and the struggle of not being able to afford the basics. She was a single mother of four who fled an abusive relationship to provide a better life for her kids.

“No matter how hard I try, I couldn't make ends meet. It was impossible,” she said.

Because her story is not uncommon, Golindano launched a ministry from her home last year to help single mothers with transitional housing, counseling, and life skills to let the mothers know they can live a better life.

“I as a single mom could not get assistance, because I wasn't poor enough, and I couldn't make ends meet, and there was no place I could go,” Golindano explained.

For the first time, she's packing care bins with single mothers in mind to handout around Mother's Day. Her goal is to hand out 100 bins every Mother’s Day. So far she has 25 bins filled up and needs the community's support helping fill the remaining 75 bins.

“This is going to be a Mother’s Day like no other. They're worth $100 each or more. We just want to honor the single mom on Mother’s Day,” Golindano said.