THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- One of the nation's largest retirement communities is implementing a plan that will call for reopening several recreational centers and swimming pools in the coming weeks.

It's a three-phase plan that starts Monday -- even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the area.

Some residents of the sprawling community that spans parts of Sumter and Marion counties tell Spectrum News they think it's too soon to reopen, while others think The Villages is taking the correct steps.

"It would be the healthiest thing for the Villagers to kind of get back into movement and become more active and more durable like we always are," Jerry Peacock said.

Workers have already started cleaning and spacing chairs at area rec centers. Villages officials say it is still too early to decide the size of the crowds they will let into these areas without first hearing the latest government recommendations.