Brian Rozmierski, a Tech Valley High School Technology teacher has been utilizing the school's 3D printers to make PPEs for frontline workers.

“This is one way I can chip in,” Rozmierski said.

When Tech Valley High School went virtual with its classes last month, teachers took with them what they needed to teach from home. Rozmierski brought home a 3D printer.

“While I have it and it’s not being used, I could kind of dismantle a little bit and clean it,” Rozmierski said.

But when COVID-19 hit the area, Rozmierski said he realized the printer could do more than just sit on his dining room table. So, he started running the machine to make personal protective equipments.

“Trying to chip in where we can and make everybody a little safer,” Rozmierski said.

Over the last few weeks, Rozmierski has been producing face shields and adapters for Ambu bags. His dining room table is now home to 3D printers constantly running.

“With four machines running, they’re producing a pair of shields every two hours or so,” Rozmierski said.

Rozmierski said he is doing this to help keep healthcare workers safe, like his sister who’s a respiratory therapist. So far, hundreds have been donated to local hospitals and nursing homes. And he does this while still remaining on top of teaching classes.

“If it stops somebody from getting sick, or even worse, then it’s absolutely worth every penny and every minutes,” Rozmierski said.