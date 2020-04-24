ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Orlando man is accused of coughing and spitting at an Orlando officer after declaring himself positive for COVID-19.

Christopher Andres Abad said he hated cops

Suspect spit at officer while being restrained

Abad accused of stealing from 7-Eleven

Christopher Andres Abad remains behind bars at the Orange County Jail after he was charged with battery and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Abad was also charged with theft and assault after he allegedly stole a 12-pack of Heineken, two bags of chips, a bottle of water, and Gatorade from a 7-Eleven and threatened a store employee.

The theft, valued at $26.93, happened at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday at 901 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

Responding officers encountered a 300-pound suspect who despised cops, an arrest report said.

Abad said he hoped the officers died and that he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

“At this time, Abad faced me and intentionally coughed at me. I stepped back to attempt to create more distance between him and I,” Officer Ryan Pantaleo wrote in the report.

Abad, who was sitting on the ground, tried to get up, even though cops told him to remain seated. When officers tried to roll him onto his stomach to restrain him, he kicked his left leg into the Pantaleo’s right forearm.

They restrained him with a device to keep him from kicking.

“As soon as we tumed Abad over, so he was facing up, he looked directly at me and spit saliva from his mouth directly at me,” Pantaleo wrote in the report. “I immediately backed up again to attempt to evade any more spit. Abad tried to spit at any other officers on scene.”

The combined bond for the charges filed against Abad is $3,600.