STATEWIDE — Many businesses in Florida are left wondering how to move forward when the safer-at-home order ends later this month.

They’e waiting for guidance from state and local leaders, but one expert says there are plans they can be making right now.

1. Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing together leaders from different industries around Florida to consider how to reopen the Sunshine State.

Professor Mark Johnston, with Rollins College’s Crummer Graduate School of Business, said the process will be a difficult balance.

2. Johnston said businesses should have a three stage approach for opening — develop a safety plan, implement it, and then make sure a clear message gets out to employees and customers.

3. During an unprecedented time, large and small business owners are having to come up with new ways to do business. Johnston says it’s a trade-off between ensuring a business can remain profitable while reducing health risks.

4. Several county leaders over the past few days said they’re talking and waiting for instructions from state leaders before making any final decisions on how to reopen.

5. The governor’s safer-at-home order ends on April 30.