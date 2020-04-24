ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many businesses face two options during the coronavirus pandemic—get creative or close up shop.

For the Infusion Tea shop in College Park, it did some infusion of their own with a play on words.

The Cowherds who own the business decided to sell a way people could T-P a house. Instead of having toilet paper hang from trees as a prank, Infusion sells a box that comes with a tea high in Vitamin-C. The tea is good for the immune system and the box also comes with two rolls of toilet paper inside.

“I think it is more about spreading joy, and it happens to have some toilet paper in there and everybody will take the TP right now, Infusion Tea owner Brad Cowherd said. “Hopefully we are lifting some spirits in the process.”

If you are a Central Florida resident, you also get a sign placed in your yard that says you’ve been “Tea-p’d.”

According to the Cowherds, they originally were just hoping to sell 50 of their Tea’pd care packages in the area, but after it caught on they say they have now sold over 1,209 in the past month and have shipped all across the country.