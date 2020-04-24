KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Church and Community Assistance Program connects people with agencies that can assist them and provides resources to those in need.

Here are five things to know as you watch the segment above:

1. The Church and Community Assistance Program was created by Kissimmee City Commissioner Olga Gonzalez. "I am most passionate about this work, because I know what it is to be homeless," she says.

2. For 23 years, the nonprofit has run out of different churches that have given it a home. But on February 20, it opened its own office for the first time in downtown Kissimmee at 10 S. Orlando Ave.

3. As workers there practice social distancing rules, they now see people by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday except Wednesdays, when they have hours from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4. Church and Community is giving out boxes of food and helping people apply for food stamps and fill out census forms. It's also passing out pre-stamped unemployment applications for people to mail in.

5. To receive help, donate to, or volunteer your time, go to the group's website: https://www.ccassistanceprogram.com/