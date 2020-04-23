ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report, a tiger, a lion, and two domestic cats tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

1. Charlie Powell from Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine says the college developed an animal-specific coronavirus testing kit for public health departments and state veterinarians to use.

2. Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine explains that for the most part, if domestic cats get COVID-19, they tend to have mild upper respiratory distress and make a full recovery.

3. Veterinarian Dr. Beth Ferris of Coastal Animal Hospital in Rockledge, Florida says there's no evidence showing that the novel coronavirus can be passed from pets to humans.

4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping pets away from interacting with other pets or people, and following the 6 feet social distancing rule when out in public.

5. CDC recommends if someone in the household tests positive for the virus, they should avoid contact with pets.

To reiterate, the testing kits are animal-specific, so it doesn't affect available kits for humans, and there is no evidence the virus can be transferred from household pets to humans. ​