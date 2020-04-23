TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa started its One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together program in early April to aid those hit hard by coronavirus.

On its first day, the program received 10,000 applications.

The relief program, funded from private donations, was geared toward individuals and families needing mortgage, rent and utility help.

The program has now reached its maximum number of applicants. But Hillsborough County soon will receive $250 million in federal Cares Act money.

Commissioners are now talking about how that money should be distributed.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she's optimistic the county can move some of the funding to the city, because under the Cares Act, cities like Tampa, with a population under a half million people, were not eligible for federal help.

"We're hopeful that we will get more funding” Castor said. “The states and counties are being provided federal funding right now so we are hopeful right now the county will be provide some funding so we can keep this process up and moving."

How quickly Tampa can get more aid to people depends on two things:

How quick the county gets the cares act funding from the federal government and how quick commissioners decide on a process to distribute the money.