TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A subcommittee of Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Re-Open Florida Task Force'​ held a bullish discussion Wednesday about restarting a broad swath of the state's critical tourism economy and doing so in ways that would ensure ​adequate mitigation against the coronavirus .

What proposals are being considered?

The panel heard from a range of industry leaders, all anxious to get back to business after weeks of state and local lockdowns.

Matthew Caldwell of the Florida Panthers ​suggested his hockey team be allowed to engage in audience-free matches. PGA Tour Executive Vice President Len Brown said professional golf should get the green light to return to Florida as soon as June 8, with only TV crews joining players and caddies on courses.

Universal Orlando CEO John Sprouls ​laid out a scenario whereby his theme parks would screen employees for the virus, increase spacing between lines and fully implement 'virtual lines' whereby visitors would book appointments for rides on a mobile app, arrive at the appointed time and stand in line, six feet apart, for 20 minutes or less.

Additionally, some restaurateurs are calling for a return to serving customers in sit-down settings if capacity is kept below 50 percent.

How do the proposals square with White House and CDC guidelines?

Most of the functions contemplated by the panel aren't recommended under phase one of the White House's “Open America Up Again” guidelines for states to restart their economies.

Sit-down dining would be allowed, as would be the reopening of gyms and movie theaters, provided adequate social distancing could be maintained.

Are there any health experts on the panel?

No. The panel is overwhelmingly comprised of executives representing businesses that are seeking to re-open. ​That composition has effectively excluded the views of health experts who warn that Florida is weeks away from being in a position to restart its tourism economy without risking a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

At his daily coronavirus briefing, however, the governor told reporters he's been speaking with health professionals as he weighs how and when to restart the economy.

What happens next?

The panel is set to finalize its recommendations and present them to Gov. DeSantis Friday. The governor says he doesn't have a timetable to restart the economy and that the recommendations will greatly influence his decisions over the coming days and weeks.