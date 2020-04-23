FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — All 18 miles of Flagler County beaches are now reopened on a limited basis after the coronavirus pandemic shut them down for a month.

County officials say the limited reopening is based on adherence to social distancing and using the beaches for activities that will help physical and mental health, like walking, biking or surfing, not socializing.

Flagler Beach is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Unincorporated sections of the beach are also open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brendan Cassidy spent part of Wednesday evening trying to reel in his favorite fish, something he does pretty much every day.

For Cassidy, it was tough to stay away from the ocean while Flagler County beaches were closed.

"I was surfing the other day, and the cop pulled me out of the water and said next time there's going to be a fine," Cassidy said.

He's relieved he can now enjoy the beach in the unincorporated parts of the county during certain times of the day.

In Flagler Beach, managers at the Funky Pelican restaurant are using this slower time to work on the restaurant.

"We've installed umbrellas at every table, changed some layout out there," Funky Pelican General Manager Dennie Kemper said.

Kemper said he was working Wednesday morning while Flagler Beach-goers hit the sand for the first time in a month.

"It seemed like everyone was practicing social distancing, so hopefully they keep the beaches open. We didn't get any busier, but it's a good sign people were doing what they're supposed to," Kemper said.

With sales down about 95%, Kemper hopes beaches can fully reopen soon if everyone is doing their part.

"I would hate to have them open the beaches and everyone gets stupid and then it spreads," Kemper said.

Back in the unincorporated section open in the evenings, beachgoers are being cautious.

"It's wonderful to have the kids play on the beach. I still don't want a crowd," Flagler County resident Viviane Lindeolsson said.

Some are trying new things like surfing.

"We appreciate everyone doing their social distancing and making it possible to get to this point. It's been a good opportunity to get to the beach which we all love," said Jeff Burnett.

The county said this is on a trial basis and the duration of the reopening is based on how well the public follows the rules.