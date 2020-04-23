ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney World workers create food pantry to help co-workers in need

And as of Sunday, thousands of the resort’s workers have been furloughed.

To help, fellow co-workers in need, Disney employee Emily Lartigue created a food pantry. The Cast Member Pantry, which has been set up in a storage unit, is exclusively for Disney workers. It’s stocked with items for ranging from groceries and toiletries to pet food.

Lartigue and a small group of volunteers, also Disney workers, maintain the pantry.

Disney workers who want to visit the pantry to pick up food will need to schedule an appointment and can do so by sending an email to castmemberpantry@gmail.com. The pantry is doing appointment times in 15-minute increments to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A Facebook page called has also been created to provide updates about the pantry.

Even though the pantry is just for Disney workers, others can still help. People have shown their support by donating money and non-perishable food.

Currently, Disney World remains closed until further notice. No timeline has been given for when the parks will reopen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has assembled a task force, which will look at ways to reopen Florida’s economy. Since tourism is a large part of the state’s economy, several executives from the theme park and travel industry are on the task force, including Disney World president Josh D’Amaro.