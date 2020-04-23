TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday to help answer small business owners’ questions.

It will give business owners a chance to talk with experts about how to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We just want to help cut through some of the confusion, so we figured why not get everybody on the phone who wants to have a conversation and we can point them in the right direction,” said John Flanagan, CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO.

Flanagan said the main goal is to keep people on payroll, which has been especially difficult for small businesses in recent weeks.

The virtual town hall will bring together experts in workforce development, economic development, and small business assistance to help business owners make a plan for when they can finally reopen.

Tampa’s Economic Development Council also formed its own task force, which Flanagan is a part of, to help businesses and residents find ways to recover financially, and get Tampa’s economy back on track.

“We all want this to end. The reality is, it's going to be a new reality when we start to emerge from this and we want to make sure everybody is able to participate in the new reality,” said Flanagan.

Small business owners who want to participate in Thursday’s town hall should contact CareerSource Tampa Bay.